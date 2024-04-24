Allu Arjun gives a brief glimpse of 'Pushpa 2' first single

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : On Wednesday, actor Allu Arjun treated fans to a teaser of the first single from his upcoming actioner Pushpa 2.

The vocals of the 'Pushpa Pushpa' have been given a techno twist with rhythmic beats by music director Devi Sri Prasad, who is fondly called DSP.

Allu Arjun took to X and posted the teaser, writing, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle "Pushpa Pushpa" will be out on May 1st at 11:07 AM." He shared that the full track will be out on May 1.

https://twitter.com/alluarjun/status/1783082400710643986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, reprising their respective roles from the first film.

