Allu Arjun refuses to endorse tobacco commercial worth a hefty sum

Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun turned down an endorsement for a tobacco company worth a hefty sum.Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “AA received a hefty sum for a tobacco brand endorsement but he rejected it without a second thought as he personally does not consume it. The actor does not want his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product, which can lead to addiction”. “While smoking in movies is something that’s not in his control, whenever possible he has amplified the message of being against the idea of consumption,” adds the source.

Earlier, actress Sai Pallavi had also rejected an endorsement promoting fairness cream for which she was offered a whopping Rs 2 crore. The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor endorses habits such as planting trees which will have a positive impact on the person and the environment. Telugu actors often endorse a product after being paid a hefty sum but for Allu Arjun, it’s not just about money, but the well-being of his fans and the society. On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The second part of the franchise has been titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Naveen Yerneni will produce the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.