Allu Arjun to watch 'Pushpa: The Rise' with fans at Hyderabad theatre

Hyderabad, Dec 17 Tollywood's most awaited movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' is out in theatres and according to initial reports, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer helmed by Sukumar has had a good initial response at the box-office.

It is reported that Allu Arjun, also known as the 'Icon Star', has decided to watch 'Pushpa: The Rise' along with his fans at a special screening in Hyderabad's famous theatre, Sandhya 70MM.

Allu Arjun will be joined by his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar. Initial responses to the performances in 'Pushpa: The Rise' have been positive, though the slow pace of the second half of the movie has not gone down well with critics.

The narrative of the movie, which is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, centres around red sandalwood smuggling.

Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Ajay Gosh and Anasuya Bharadwaj are the other principal actors in the film. Multi-award-winner songwriter-composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor