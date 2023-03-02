Allu Arjun turns down cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan

Actor Allu Arjun, who is busy filming the second movie in the Pushpa franchise, was reportedly approached for a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan. Arjun has turned down the offer after much contemplation due to lack of dates, said a report. Arjun even listened to the narration from the team of Jawaan. However, he still could not give his nod due to prior commitments, especially as he is busy working on Pushpa The Rule, as per the report. It is also reported that Arjun did take time to decide about the cameo offer in Jawaan, but he went ahead of Pushpa 2 as the film's shoot was underway at a 'fast pace' in Vizag and Hyderabad.

Quoting a source, a Pinkvilla report said that the narration happened with the makers of Jawaan, but Allu Arjun couldn't say yes to the film 'due to his busy schedule'. The report further said that the actor has been 'training rigorously' to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa 2's shoot is underway 'at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad', the report also added. Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam, where the makers filmed the introduction song. Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test.