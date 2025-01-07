Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' Becomes First South Indian Film to Cross Rs 800 Crore in Hindi Market

Despite the controversies surrounding its lead actor Allu Arjun, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" continues to dominate the box office since its release. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been a hit from the very beginning, making waves not only in South Indian cinema but also in Bollywood. "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has broken numerous records in Indian cinema, achieving an impressive gross of over ₹1,831 crore worldwide.

One of its significant milestones is becoming the first South Indian film to earn over ₹800 crore in the Hindi market. Notably, this feat has yet to be matched by films featuring Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan. With a substantial budget of ₹500 crore, "Pushpa 2" has surpassed expectations and generated significant profits. Released on December 5, the film continues to perform well even after five weeks in theaters. On its 33rd day in cinemas, audience enthusiasm remains high, with fans still lining up to see it, drawn in by its unique storyline, impressive action scenes, and outstanding performances.

Also Read: Allu Arjun visits hospital to meet injured child following Sandhya Theatre incident

The screenplay and direction are done by Sukumar, whose work is lauded for its creativity and depth. With its captivating narrative and spectacular action, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, attracting viewers from diverse backgrounds.