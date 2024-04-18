Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule Sets Record with Rs 275 Crore Deal with Netflix: Reports

Even before the film is released, the hype for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is spreading worldwide and so are the OTT platforms are Kneen to bring this mega block buster on their Ott channel. The first part of this movie was released on prime videos. And as per the sources Pushpa 2: The Rule are sold to Netflix with whopping amount.

Yes Pushpa 2 will be streaming on Netflix and the rights of this movie are sold an earth-shattering base price of Rs 250 crore, which can extend Rs 300 crore.

Sources close to movie said to Pinkvilla, "It’s a record deal for all languages, surpassing the previous best by a margin of approx. Rs 100 crore. Pushpa 2 is among the genuinely awaited Pan India films after Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, and all the stakeholders are confident to spike excitement on their respective platforms for the content."

The source further added that the contract is variable based on box office performance. “The newer way of dealing is to set a base price and then hike it linked to box office returns. The base price for the Allu Arjun film is Rs 250 crore, with kickers extending up to Rs 300 crore,” the source concluded. The previous record holder for the sale of digital rights was SS Rajamouli directed RRR at Rs 170 crore.