Aly Goni pens sweet note for Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : On actor Jasmin Bhasin's 33rd birthday, her boyfriend Aly Goni dropped a lovey-dovey post for her on Instagram.

Aly took to Instagram to post a video wishing the actor on her birthday.

" Happy happy birthday to the mostttt important person in my life My best friend my soulmate. I am not just saying, in fact I am nothing without you and you know that. My engine doesn't run without you because we are our world. May Allah bless you with lots of happiness.. Lots of love.Happy 16th ," he wrote.

The clip shows the throwback pictures of the couple.

To this, Jasmin replied, "Emotional kar diya."

Fans and industry friends also wished the actor.

Actor Rubina Dilaik commented, "God Bless you both."

Actors Yuvika Chaudhary and Ssudeep Sahir wrote, "Happy birthday."

Coming back to Aly and Jasmin, the two are head over heels in love. During their stint in 'Bigg Boss 14', the couple expressed their love for each other on national television for the first time. After 'Bigg Boss 14', the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'.

