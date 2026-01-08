Amaal Mallik Gives Befitting Reply to Shippers, Calls Bigg Boss 19 Co-Contestant Tanya Mittal ‘Sister’

Videos and images of Bigg Boss season 19 reunion has surfaced on social media. Amid this one video surfaced in which fans of Tanya and Amaal are seen linking their name and said that Amaal has dedicated one special song for Tanya Mittal. However Amaal has turned the tables by calling Tanya sister.

Amaal refuted rumors linking him romantically to Tanya by stating in a comment that she is like his sister. This response followed the viral spread of a Limboo India video suggesting Amaal sang a particular song for Tanya. Amaal clarified, "Of course I had to, kyunki ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai (sic)." One user quipped, "He is his own PR," while another praised Amaal's reply, tweeting, "Love it amaal, great job, pittal fan ki bolti bandh (sic)."

A viral video showed Amaal and Farrhana Bhatt vacationing in Malta after reportedly skipping a trip to Dubai, prompting fans to call them "New Besties!" Amaal has also been seen in videos with Shehbaz Badesha, demonstrating their continued friendship outside of the Bigg Boss house. At the end of 2025, Amaal addressed speculation about romantic relationships within the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Amaal further clarified that he never intended to create any "ships," emphasizing the challenging and often disrespectful environment they all faced as co-contestants. Amaal credited Bigg Boss with teaching him responsibility and fostering personal growth. He also acknowledged the show, hosted by Salman Khan, for helping him understand his limitations. He concluded his post with New Year's greetings to his fans.