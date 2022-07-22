Amanda Seyfried "bent over backwards" trying to land Arianda Grande's 'Wicked' role

Los Angeles, July 22 'Mamma Mia!' actress Amanda Seyfried admits she "bent over backwards" to try and land the lead role in 'Wicked', which went to Ariana Grande.

She told Backstage: "Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked - because I wanted it that much."

"I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you'. I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life."

Seyfried said the experience was still worthwhile, as she was able to realise how she has developed as a singer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since 'Les Miz' I was like, 'I need to be better. I need to do better.' So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

She has made no secret of her desire to play Glinda on the big screen, and back in 2015 she spoke of her desire to be part of a potential film adaptation of the 'Wizard of Oz' prequel.

With the film entering early stages of development at the time, she said: "I might be too old when they make it. Or if they make it sooner than later, maybe I'm not the right person."

"I just still - I want it. I want to present myself and be a good candidate."

Meanwhile, director Jon M. Chu previously revealed he was moved to tears by Grande and Cynthia's auditions for Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

Responding to a fan who called for the audition footage to be made public, Jon tweeted: "It's SO good. The whole room was in tears."

"I think one of the most overlooked facts of the #WickedMovie Casting was that EVERYONE HAD to audition. NO straight offers they showed up! It was incredibly humbling to witness these actors spill their guts on the floor for this movie."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor