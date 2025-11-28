Amandeep Sidhu shares how an upcoming twist in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ will become a major turning point for the show

Mumbai, Nov 28 Amandeep Sidhu opened up about a major upcoming twist in “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.” She revealed that the new development will mark a significant turning point for the show.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared that the storyline shift will bring fresh emotion and excitement. Talking about the high-octane drama. Amandeep said, “This track is a turning point for the entire story. Sneha is the kind of person who lives fearlessly, but this track pushes her into a battle she never expected, to stand up for her family while facing someone as dominant as Durgavati. The stakes are higher, the relationships are more complex, and every scene carries a sense of urgency.”

“Filming this arc has been an incredible experience because the emotions, conflicts, and relationships are so layered. The entire team poured their heart into these episodes, and I’m sure viewers will be glued to the screen as the story unfolds,” she added.

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” is gearing up for its most gripping phase yet. The current track will show the scheming Indurani is ready to tighten her hold on Ganga Mai’s life with a calculated plan to seize her home and beloved dhaba. More than just a business, the dhaba is Ganga Mai’s lifeline—the sole source of income that allows her to raise, educate, and protect her three daughters. Losing the dhaba would not only strip them of their stability and dignity but also shatter the dreams they have fought so hard to achieve.

Zee TV’s show “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” stars Shubhangi Latkar as Ganga Mai, with Indira Krishnan portraying Durgavati and Sheizaan Khan playing Durgavati’s son, Siddhu. Amandeep Sidhu features as Sneha.

Set against the emotional backdrop of familial bonds, resilience, and empowerment, “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” airs on Zee TV.

