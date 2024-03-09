'Amar Singh Chamkila': Diljit-Parineeti starrer new song 'Naram Kaalja' reminds fans of 'Katiya Karun' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on Friday unveiled a teaser of its second song 'Naram Kaalja'.

Taking to Instagram, Saregama India treated fans with the teaser video on the occasion of Women's day and captioned it, "Naram Kaalja, Garam Tabiyat. An ode to Chamkila's biggest fans - Happy Women's Day! Naram Kaalja - coming soon!#AmarSinghChamkilaOnNetflix."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4Pjb3kt_RF/?

The teaser video gives us earthy vibes with women dressed in Punjabi attire celebrating something and enjoying their time dancing and singing, including Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila.

The release date of the song is yet to be disclosed.

As soon as the song teaser was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wuhoooo!! This huge!"

Another user wrote, "Katiya Karun vibes."

"Vibe of Katiya Karun x Thoda Thoda Pyar," another user commented.

Another comment read, "Katiya Karun's cousin sister."

Sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Yashika Sikka and Pooja Tiwari with music by the maestro AR Rahman and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Recently, makers unveiled the film's first track 'Ishq Mitaye'.

Composed by AR Rahman, the song is penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

The song features the lead cast of the film, Diljit and Parineeti.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor