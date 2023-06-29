"Amazing quality of easing into character": 'Tarla' director Piyush Gupta praises Huma Qureshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Film director Piyush Gupta praised Huma Qureshi while promoting his upcoming film Tarla - based on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal.

Talking about his movie 'Tarla', its USP and his experience working with Huma Qureshi, Gupta said, "Huma was a pure joy to work with. Not even for a moment she made me feel like it was my first film. She has this unique ability to bring calmness to any situation. This made the toughest days on the set, the easiest ones for me. Huma is a natural."

He said that Huma has an amazing quality of easing into the character that makes her performance extremely real and authentic.

"She has the amazing quality of easing into the character. This makes her performance extremely real and authentic, something I always wish to do with the characters that I create. Huma is so proficient in cooking that she insisted that she would do all the cooking shots by herself. While taking one of the shots, she cut her finger. Even with a bleeding finger, she kept shooting," said Gupta.

While sharing what according to him makes the project special, he said, "Because Tarla is a film that will feel very real. In a way, it's a story of our mothers. It is also a story of modern husbands. And most importantly, it teleports you back in time to when one would sit and watch Tarlaji's show on TV which had all the quirks that made you watch it for the food and for her."

When asked if there was anything that he would have done differently, he replied, "The only thing that I missed in the film was an Arijit Singh song. We came very close to getting him onboard but couldn't. Maybe next time.

The movie is all about Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows, Tarla Dalal, played by Huma Qureshi.

'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role.

The film will be streaming on Zee5 from July 7.

