Amazing to be associated with such big projects at the start of my career!’ : Manushi Chhillar on collaborating with John Abraham for Tehran

Ethereally gorgeous Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar has been signed with John Abraham for producer Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran, a film inspired by true events! Manushi is ecstatic to have landed her third big Bollywood project. Manushi says, “I’m thrilled to have signed my third film and it’s amazing that I have been noticed because of my work in debut film in which I really put in my everything. I personally love this genre of films that are inspired by true events and I hope to do my best in Tehran. I have to thank my producer Dinesh Vijan for his trust in me and for making me a part of this incredible project.”

The young actress adds, “I’m really looking forward to working with John Abraham and creatively collaborating with him in Tehran. I thank my director Arun Gopalan for believing that I can be a part of his vision. It is amazing to be associated with such big projects at the start of my career and this validates my belief in myself as an actor. I want to give it my all in Tehran and I hope I get love from media and audiences.”Tehran has been generating great buzz ever since it’s announcement and the addition of Manushi has made the casting of the film even more exciting. Manushi is happy that media and audiences have also loved her new look (she sports short hair) in this hugely mounted film. She adds, “I sport a new look in this film and I’m really excited about it. I want to do varied roles and be a part of the best films being made by our industry. Tehran gives me an opportunity to shine bright and I hope I can do justice to the role on screen. I will work very hard for it.”A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.