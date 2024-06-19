American Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested in New York for Drink Driving

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in an upscale town east of New York City. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned and released, local officials reported on Tuesday. The 43-year-old Justin Timberlake, known for hits like "SexyBack" and "Cry Me a River," was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, a part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Timberlake was in Sag Harbor, an affluent village in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for celebrities on Long Island. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office stated that he was released without bail after being formally charged.

Timberlake was arrested after midnight (05:37 BST) after cops pulled him over in his grey BMW for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to a charging document.

"Upon investigation, it was determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," police confirmed, corroborating earlier media reports. According to court documents cited by CBS, Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," and he "performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests."

Timberlake shot to stardom as a member of the boy band NSYNC before launching a successful solo career and eventually transitioning to acting. He has won 10 Grammy Awards and four Emmy Awards. Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel, and the couple has two sons.