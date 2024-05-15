Amid ‘Shikhu’ tease, Janhvi Kapoor opens up on what she looks for in a partner

Mumbai, May 15 Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has a busy year before her, spoke about the qualities that her partner should have. The actress attended the song launch of ‘Dekhha Tenu’ from her upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ on Wednesday, at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu.

During the event she was asked about the qualities of a “perfect partner.” Responding to the same, the actress said: “The person should consider my dreams as his own, and be my solid support system through thick and thin.”

As the actress listed the qualities of her partner, the media took her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s name as they collectively said: “Shikhu Shikhu.” Janhvi had earlier had a Freudian slip as she dropped Shikhar’s name saying “Shikhu” during the last season of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Looking at the reaction from the media, Janhvi couldn’t help but blush as she helplessly looked at her co-star Rajkummar Rao and her film’s director Sharan Sharma, and smiled at the media.

Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film which is produced by her mentor Karan Johar. ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is set to release on May 31.

