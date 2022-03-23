Amit Antil goes bad for 'Mujahid'

Mumbai, March 23 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' fame Amit Antil is excited to play a villain in the upcoming movie 'Mujahid' directed by Sachin Kaushik.

The film also stars Bijendera Kala, Manu Malik, Avtar Sahni.

He says: "Earlier, the villain was one of the hated characters in a show and most actors didn't prefer a negative role. Now, the times have changed and there are movies and shows where villains have overshadowed the heroes. At times they are loved more than the hero. I enjoy the hateful love of my audience for my grey-shade roles. I'm excited to play the role of Jai Singh, the negative lead in the movie."

Amit started his career in the entertainment industry after participating in reality TV show, 'India's Got Talent' and later also acted in television shows, like 'Savdhaan India: India Fight Back', 'Kalash... Ek Vishwaas' among others. He feels playing negative characters has been a gamechanger for him.

"For me, these have worked like sunshine. This has been the greatest and most fruitful decision I have taken in my life. As an actor, such characters challenge me a lot. You need to work hard to present yourself with expressions and style to impress your audience," he adds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor