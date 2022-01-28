Amit Tandon's show 'Goodnight India' to bring comic relief in pandemic

Mumbai, Jan 28 Stand up comedian Amit Tandon, who is gearing up for the release of his special 'Goodnight India', said the pandemic has been the root cause of sadness in our country for a very long time and it's time to turn that around and spread some happiness and cheer.

Amit said: "I feel the show Goodnight India' has come up at the right moment. This is surely going to be the perfect getaway for all the viewers, to relax with their family and laugh out loud. We only have one endeavour with this show - to put a smile on the faces of those who need them the most."

"The pandemic has been the root cause of sadness in our country since a very long time. It's time to turn that around and spread some happiness and cheer. The entire team of Goodnight India has worked really hard on the show and I am sure that it will put a smile on everyone's face during this tough time from the comforts of their home on a TV set."

'Goodnight India' is here to just provide wholesome entertainment to you and your family without getting dirty with comedy.

