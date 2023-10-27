Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Khakee’ set for a sequel after 20 years

Rajkumar Santoshi's blockbuster cop action drama 'Khakee' will now get a sequel.The original film, released in 2004, was a big success with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles.In an interview with News18, actor-filmmaker Aryeman Ramsay, whose late father produced the original film, confirmed this news.Aryeman also mentioned that he has a basic storyline in mind, and the shooting for the film will start next year. Interestingly, the sequel will pick up from where the original film left off.

When asked about the casting of the sequel, Aryeman said, "My family is close to Akshay sir, but unfortunately his character dies in the first part so we can’t feature him. Ajay sir (Ajay Devgn) and Aishwarya’s character also die in the film. I will be initiating talks with Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) as soon as I have a proper script in place. I would also love to have Tusshar Kapoor continue his character in the film. Along with them, we will have a fresh casting. I have had a word with Rajkumar Santoshji and would only want him to direct the sequel.”'Khakee', which was released in January, 2004, followed the story of an Indian police team's mission to transfer a Pakistani spy from a secluded town in Maharashtra to a Mumbai prison. The movie was a huge hit and became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.