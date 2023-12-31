Amitabh Bachchan bids tearful good-bye to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15

For the past decade, the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, has been hosting Sony TV's quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati." The recent telecast marked the last episode of the 15th season. The channel recently released the promo of the last episode where Big B's audience was seen overwhelmed, with emotions flowing in their eyes. Currently promo video of Amitabh's touching farewell to the show's viewers is going viral on social media. In this promo, Amitabh bid farewell in his signature way.

Sharing the promo, KBC makers wrote cute caption,"KBC Finale mein Amitji bayaan karte hain apne dil ki baat. Hasi, prem, aur yaadon se bhare iss anokhe safar ko yaad kiya jayega!."

In the promo, Bachchan can be heard saying, "To deviyon or sajhanno, ab hum ja rahe hai aur ab kal se ye manch nahi sajega (So, ladies and gentlemen, we are going now. From tomorrow onwards, this stage will not be there)."

An admirer of the actor briefly appears, expressing admiration for him and drawing parallels to the notion that he is God's favorite. The promo ends with Big B saying, "Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri… (For the last time, I am bidding you all goodbye from this show. Goodnight)." The last episode of season 15 of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ aired with celebrity guests including Sheela Devi, Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Avinash Bharti, and Vidya Balan.

The journey of this show began 3 July 2000 and was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, his first appearance on Indian television. KBC initially offered contestants the chance to win Rs. 1 crore. Amitabh Bachchan is hosting this show for 14 years. While

Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season that is in 2007.