Amitabh Bachchan dreams of boarding an Aircraft carrier

Mumbai, Nov 7 On the latest episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16", Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Navy, expressing his deep admiration for their service and courage.

Big B took a moment to praise the Navy’s role in safeguarding the nation's waters, conveying his own fascination with their bravery and discipline. In a touching revelation, he also shared a personal dream: To one day step aboard an aircraft carrier and witness the awe-inspiring operations of the naval forces up close.

The upcoming episode will feature young minds aged 8 to 15 in KBC Juniors. Among them is Tritee Ranjhana from Assam, a young girl with big dreams and a dedicated spirit. As Tritee shines in the gameplay, she opens up about her deep love for the country and her dream of joining the Indian Navy. The actor responds warmly, saying, “Wow! It's inspiring to see a young person with such a strong vision and dreams like yours. Serving the nation is indeed a noble ambition.”

Sharing his own admiration for the Indian Navy, the 'Kalki 2898 AD' actor stated, “Not many people know much about the Indian Navy. Recently, I had the honor of meeting some high-ranking naval officers who asked for help to raise awareness about the Navy. I even lent my voice to their documentary. Few realize the incredible work they do. The Indian Navy is a formidable force, and it has grown tremendously over the years, now equipped with powerful weapons. I even told them I’d love to learn more firsthand by visiting one of their ships—perhaps even an aircraft carrier—to understand and share the details of their operations. For example, when an aircraft lands on a carrier, the challenges are immense. Many aren’t aware of how difficult this process truly is.”

Amitabh also shares his desire to witness a distinctive Navy exercise, saying, “One thing I find fascinating is when two ships come side by side in the open sea, and the captain has to transfer to another ship. They use a ropeway with a leather seat to cross, and I told them I’d love to try it myself someday!”

The popular game show hosted bright young minds aged 8 to 15 competing in KBC Juniors, which began on November 4.

