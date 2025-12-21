Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Ananya Panday’s Performance in Kesari Chapter 2

During her recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ananya Panday received high praise from Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Kesari Chapter 2. The legendary actor commended Ananya for her restrained yet impactful portrayal, noting that despite having limited dialogue, she conveyed the emotional depth of her character through her expressions, particularly her eyes.

He said, “I told her that the movie had many famous actors, everyone did a great job. While working with such legendary actors, Ananya performed her role very well. Her dialogues were limited, but the way she expressed through her eyes.. We are all in the same profession, we are informed 3 months earlier, let it be about our roles, dialogues and everything else. When it is time for the shoot, it should make our audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene. It should be realistic, should be delivered with ease. It is quite a tremendous task. That’s where an actor will turn legendary. I felt that when I watched you.”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan also praised co-star Ananya Panday, with whom he first worked on the 2019 film, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.“I’m lucky to have Ananya by my side in this film, who has done such a wonderful job. She deserves applause. There’s a give and take between us as actors and the way she has reciprocated is commendable. It’s a team effort,” he said. On the other hand, Ananya Panday also hailed her co-star and long-time friend Kartik Aaryan. She shared, “I feel very comfortable around Kartik, and I have always felt comfortable. I feel very taken care of when he is around, especially on the set, because I know he is looking out for the film, not just for himself or his character, but for the entire film.”Talking about how Kartik manages things on set, Ananya shared, “There is a lot to learn, and the environment is very jokey and fun. It’s never too serious, and everyone can share their opinion and contribute. It’s been a joy to work this way, and even after seven years, it’s going to be the same.”In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya portrayed the role of the other woman in Kartik and Bhumi’s married life, who didn’t know her lover was married. This time, Kartik will be seen as Ray whereas Ananya is his Rumi. By the looks of the teaser, they meet and fall in love during an exotic holiday in Croatia.