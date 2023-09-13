Amitabh Bachchan played hockey with Neeru Yadav on the sets of KBC

Neeru Yadav reached the hot seat of the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). But the big thing is that she has been invited here not as a participant but as the chief guest. Its episode was telecast on Sony TV at 9 pm on 11 September.

Talking about Neeru Yadav, she is the Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Lambi Ahir of Buhana subdivision of Rajasthan. Neeru Yadav, who became Sarpanch after winning the Rajasthan Panchayat elections 2020, was invited as the chief guest from KBC due to her excellent work for education and society. Neeru Yadav has decided that she will spend the money won from KBC on women empowerment and girl child education. Let us tell you that Neeru Yadav has won an amount of Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand here.

Earlier, due to lack of playground, Singhania used to take her to the university grounds daily. Due to the efforts of Sarpanch Neeru Yadav, village daughters Preeti, Pooja, Sonu etc. made it to the Jhunjhunu district hockey team and participated in the state level competition in the year 2022.

After becoming Sarpanch, Neeru Yadav realized that plastic was being used in wedding ceremonies or any other event in the village, which was not only harming the environment but also endangering the lives of cows. To make the Gram Panchayat plastic free, she bought 5000 utensils and established a utensil bank in the village. These utensils are used free of cost in any function of the village.

Neeru Yadav has recently started another campaign, named 'Mera Ped Mera Dost'. Under this, 21 thousand saplings will be distributed by Gram Panchayat Lambi Ahir to the students and staff in government schools of Buhana tehsil and they will be motivated to take care of them.