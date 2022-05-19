Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's iconic film Anand gets a remake

Filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic 'Anand', starring the then superstar Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, is set for a remake helmed by Sameer Raj Sippy, grandson of the film's original producer, NC Sippy, and Vikram Khakhar.While Anand's remake is at the scripting stage, not many details about the film are out yet. However, producer Sameer Raj Sippy confirmed this development and said that stories like Anand need to be narrated to the younger generation.

"Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content," said Sameer. On the other hand, producer Vikram Khakhar added, "Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasise the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand."The 1971 original featured Rajesh Khanna as a terminally ill cancer patient, Anand Sehgal, the onus of whose treatment is taken by Amitabh. However, destiny has its own plans as Anand's cancer reaches its final stage and he passes away but not before touching the lives of many people whom he spent time with, including a total stranger Isa Bhai Suratwala played by the legendary Johnny Walker.

