Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's drama film 'Black' turns 18

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's drama film 'Black' turned 18 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali productions shared a video which they captioned, "Here's to incredible performances, timeless learnings and an inspiring story of a teacher and a student! #18YearsOfBlack."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOg7v4pmJw/

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Black' was released in the year 2005 and starred Amitabh and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

Rani and Amitabh received a lot of appreciation for their performance in the film from fans and critics. It was also declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

'Black' received three national awards in the Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Costume Design categories.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Proud of rani act like Michelle thanks Sanjay for this movie in 2005 and brought Rani to be the best actress," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "What a gorgeous film from start to finish! The score beautifully compliments the cool toned cinematography. Rani Mukherjee gives the performance of her career with such vulnerability and nuance! Black truly makes me want to be a better person every time I watch it! Thank you @bhansaliproductions, and especially for using the snow score in the logo!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen in a Pan India film 'Project K' alongside south actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and in 'The Intern'.

Rani, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' which is all set to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor