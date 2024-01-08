Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to India-Maldives Row, Says...

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has urged people to explore the scenic beauty of Indian islands, responding to disparaging comments by Maldivian political leaders about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Amitabh shared former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's tweet, emphasizing the need to appreciate India's natural treasures.

In his tweet, Amitabh expressed his support for self-reliance, stating, "Viru paji...this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land...our own are the very best." The veteran actor went on to praise the astonishing beauty of Lakshadweep and Andamans, highlighting their stunning waters, beaches, and unparalleled underwater experiences. He concluded with a patriotic message, "Hum Bharat hai, hum atmanirbhar hai, humari atmanirbharta pe aanch mat daliye (We are India, we are self-reliant, don't let anything blemish our self-reliance), Jai Hind."

Viru paji .. this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land .. our own are the very best .. I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable ..

हम… https://t.co/NM400eJAbm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2024

Virender Sehwag, in his initial post, shared pictures of various beaches in India, urging people to name their favorite unexplored beautiful places. The former cricketer emphasized the potential of these locations with proper infrastructure support, envisioning them as opportunities for economic growth and tourism.

This call to explore Indian islands gained momentum with several Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and John Abraham joining the 'visit Lakshadweep campaign' under the hashtag ExploreIndianIslands. The initiative aims to showcase the untapped beauty of these islands and promote tourism, enhancing economic prospects.

The campaign comes amidst a controversy sparked by derogatory remarks from some Maldivian ministers on social media regarding PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The Maldives government has distanced itself from these comments. On January 2, PM Modi shared his 'exhilarating experience' of trying snorkeling during his visit to Lakshadweep. Through a series of posts on X, he showcased the picturesque white beaches, pristine blue skies, and the mesmerizing ocean, encouraging adventure enthusiasts to consider Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination.