Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about being arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a cryptic post on his Instagram after being criticized by Mumbai police for not wearing a helmet while pillion riding on a bike in the city.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Big B posted a photo of himself, standing disappointed near a police jeep

In the caption, Amitabh wrote, ".... arrested .."

The actor can be seen standing dejected near a police jeep in a check shirt and black pair of pants that he paired with white sports shoes and transparent glasses.

Amitabh's post tickled fans and colleagues' curiosity in no time.

One of the users wrote, "Don ko pakadna Mushkil hee nahi... Naamumkin hai Sir."

"It must be a joke..!! arrest karne ki taakat kisi mein nhi..!! yeh shayad kuch normal si formalities puri krne gaye honge.. sir ji ko chhoo bhi ske aisa koi paidaa nhi hua..!", another commented.

Another fan commented, "Sir, again without a helmet."

The actor posted the image without telling any specific reason for the arrest. Fans are curious whether this post of Amitabh is from a scene of his upcoming films or he is talking about the recent case of sitting on the back seat of a bike without a helmet.

Amitabh Bachchan is not letting this incident dampen his enthusiasm or sense of humour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

