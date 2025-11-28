Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya reacts to Dharmendra’s heartfelt poem on his ‘Pind’

Mumbai, Nov 28 Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to react to Dharmendra’s heartfelt poem dedicated to his beloved ‘pind’.

Taking to Instagram, the young star expressed her appreciation by thanking Dharmendra for sharing such a heartfelt and timeless poem. Sharing the emotional poem, Navya wrote, “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa. Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

On November 28, the makers of Dharmendra’s final film, “Ikkis” released the last poem written by the legendary actor. The video showcased a heartfelt Punjabi verse composed and narrated by Dharmendra himself. Titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa,” the poem captured his deep yearning and tender nostalgia for his beloved village.

Sharing the emotional poem on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Aj bhi ji karda hai, Pind apne nu jaanwa.” Dharamji was the true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is like a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Ikkis - produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, and directed by National Award-winner Sriram Raghavan — the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Releasing in cinemas on 25th December. #Ikkis #IkkisOn25th.”

Navya Naveli Nanda has been actively promoting “Ikkis” on social media, as the film features her brother Agastya Nanda in a pivotal role. Agastya takes on the role of Arun Khetarpal, the heroic soldier martyred at 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar in the Indo-Pak war. For his exceptional bravery, Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honor at the time.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher. “Ikkis” marks Dharmendra's last cinematic appearance on the big screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor