Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to release on Zee5

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule‘s sports drama Jhund, headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 6.The film featured Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.Jhund released theatrically in March but received mix reviews upon its release. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India described Jhund as an inspiring film that sends a “powerful message to our youth”.

“The stories right from the heartlands resonate with audiences and I am happy to bring it exclusively to our ZEE5 audiences. As a customer-first brand, we will continue to invest in understanding our viewers and their interest areas to build a slate of real, authentic and relatable content. “The roster for the next few months is strong and we are hopeful, Jhund will drive in much love and appreciation from the audiences,” Kalra said in a statement on Thursday. Jhund, which marked the Hindi debut of Manjule after acclaimed Marathi films like Sairat and Fandry, was produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also starred Sairat stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and a host of first-time actors.“ After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release on Zee5,” Manjule added.