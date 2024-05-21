Ammy Virk shares his love for 'masala chai with cardamom, clove': A tradition I religiously follow'

Mumbai, May 21 On the occasion of 'World International Tea Day', Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk shared that a 'masala chai' is an integral part of his day, calling it a tradition that he religiously follows.

The 'International Tea Day' highlights the cultural and economic significance of tea.

Ammy, who is all set to be next seen in 'Bad Newz' shared that he loves his morning cuppa.

He said: "Drinking tea is a cherished ritual in every Indian household, and for me, it's an integral part of my day. I like my freshly brewed cup of tea in the morning. It is usually a nice cup of masala chai with cardamom, clove and other herbs with very less sugar, all brewed to perfection."

"Having chai for me is a leisurely activity and I like to sip on it while watching something on television. If I am on the set it’s usually in the vanity during a break. I enjoy two cups of tea every day, one in the morning and one early evening. Chai is a tradition which I religiously follow," added Ammy, who is known for his work in movies like 'Qismat', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and others.

He next has movies 'Arjantina', 'Dilaa Mereya', 'Jugni 1907', and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

