Niyatinati: The Ultimate Justice of Karma – A Novel by Aruna Shaibya Launched Worldwide

New Delhi (India), February 6: “Niyatinati,” the novel that is Aruna Shaibya’s most recent work, was just published. Shaibya is a gifted novelist and the founder of the Aali-Foundation. The book has been welcomed with acclaim and enthusiasm from a wide audience because it transports readers to a world that is at once perfect and full of unexpected developments.

Aruna spent her childhood in the city of Varanasi, although having been born in the Indian region of Mirzapur. She attended Banaras Hindu University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Hindi Literature, a master’s degree in Social Work, and a doctorate in Vedic Studies. However, it was her love of writing that inspired her to start Aali-Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with the mission of assisting women and children who are struggling through difficult times in their lives.

Aruna has already written five books of poetry and two novels, some of which are “Niyatinati” and “Apoorva.” This is in addition to the work that she does for the Aali-Foundation. She is in the process of writing the “VIJAYSANGRAM” series, which is composed of five books and is based on Indian mythology. Aruna is an avid reader and writer who enjoys spending her leisure time in the National Capital Region trying out new recipes, as well as listening to music, reading, and writing. She has a strong affinity for both children and the natural world, and whenever she gets the opportunity, she takes pleasure in going to serene and thought-provoking locations.

The book “Niyatinati” transports the reader to an idyllic universe where everything appears to be in excellent order. As the movie progresses, it follows a group of outstanding college students who have huge goals and the support of their families as they go through the highs and lows that life has to offer. As the story progresses, the author includes a twist in the narrative that is designed to pique the interest of the reader. The name of the novel, “Niyatinati,” is apt since it conveys the strong influence that destiny has on the lives of the characters and the capacity of destiny to mold the individuals’ own paths in life.

The novel is a work of fiction, but it was written with a social purpose in mind: to bring awareness to the silent truth of our society and the injustices that are pervasive. The fact that it is written in both Hindi and English makes it more accessible to a wider variety of readers.

For those who take pleasure in reading works of fiction as well as works that have both universal and social relevance, this book is an absolute necessity. People who enjoy reading books that reveal new facets of characters as the plot of the story develops and evolves will also find this to be an excellent option to consider.

The book “Niyatinati” is one that readers of any age are certain to take pleasure in reading. Anyone who is interested in reading something that is both engaging and significant should give this book a try because of the thought-provoking story it tells and the powerful message it conveys. Aruna Shaibya is a remarkable author who has already published five novels. She is well on her way to having a huge impact on the world as a result of the work that she has done thus far.

Aruna’s goals for the future include making the world a better place, advancing the cause of gender equality, and bringing Indian mythology to life through her writing. She dreams that one-day people would think of her as a writer who made a difference in the world.

It is now possible to read “Niyatinati: The ultimate justice of Karma” on all of the most popular web platforms. Obtain a copy right away and prepare to be taken to a universe in which fate determines the outcome of everything.

Book link: https://www.amazon.in/Niyatinati-Aruna-Shaibya/dp/8195603580/

