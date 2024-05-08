Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa unveil first-look posters from 'Kudi Haryane Val Di'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa on Wednesday unveiled the first look posters from their upcoming movie cross-cultural Punjabi - Haryanvi entertainer film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di'.

Taking to Instagram, Ammy Virk treated fans with the posters and captioned it, "The Jatt & Jaatni are here . Main tere naal nahi, tere layi ladna chahna!!#KudiHaryaneValDi #ChoriHaryaneAali releasing in cinemas 14th June, 2024."

The film is a comedy, romance entertainer centred around the world of wrestling and sports with an all-star cast representing both the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Jatt & Jaat cultures of India.

The film stars Ajay Hooda, Yashpal Sharma, Yograj Singh along with a stellar Punjabi cast of Hardeep Gill, Seema Kaushal, Honey Mattu, Deedar Gill amongst others.

The Haryanvi title of the film is Chori Haryane Aali, which is first time that a Punjabi film has two titles and the first time that such an attempt is being made in Punjabi cinema. Sonam Bajwa, for the first time in her career is playing a Jaatni, and speaking Haryanvi throughout the film while Ammy Virk is playing a desi Jatt speaking Punjabi throughout the film.

Ammy and Sonam have previously worked together in the blockbuster hit films 'Muklawa' and 'Puaada' as well.

The film is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan, the writer of the mega-blockbuster Punjabi films Honsla Rakh, Chal Mera Putt series, and director of the critically acclaimed super hit film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye'. The film is produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Sunny Gill, the makers of the blockbuster Punjabi entertainers Shadaa and Puaada, and presented under their company Ramara Films.

'Kudi Haryane Vali Di / Chori Haryane Aali' is all set to hit cinemas on June, 14, 2024.

