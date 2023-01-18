Amruta Fadnavis hails 'RRR' team for the Golden Globes Award victory says, its proud moment for every Indian

RRR made history when Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. It has its eyes set on bigger goals as Oscars are set to announce their nominations on January 24. Videos of audience members in different parts of the world dancing and trying the hook step of the song Naatu Naatu at the film’s screenings went viral on social media. Now, Amruta Fadnavis in her interview with RRR hailed Rajamouli and his team for their victory at Golden Globes Awards. Speaking about Naatu Naatu winning at Golden Globe Awards, Amruta said, "Many congratulations to the entire team of 'RRR'. They have taken Indian music globally and as we say music has no boundaries. 'Naatu Naatu' has proved it right. It is a very proud moment for us Indians."

Both actors were in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony, which took place at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11. Ram Charan was accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR - Apollo Hospitals. Days after its historic Golden Globe win, the Telugu movie RRR has won two more awards at a prominent awards show. The film won best foreign language film and Naatu Naatu won best song at the 28th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. RRR competed against films such as Argentina 1985, which won a Golden Globe for best Best Non-English Language Film.Director SS Rajamouli thanked "the women in my life" in his speech.In his acceptance speech, he thanked his mother "who thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks".The Critics' Choice Movie Awards are presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association to honour the finest in cinematic achievement.It is one of India's most expensive films and the action epic has been a huge box-office success in India and abroad.

