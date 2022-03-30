Amruta Khanvilkar: Couldn't be happier to reunite with Ajay-Atul for 'Chandramukhi'

Mumbai, March 30 Actress Amruta Khanvilkar who is receiving praise for her performance in 'Chandra', the first song of her upcoming film 'Chandramukhi', says reuniting with the music director duo Ajay-Atul for the song was quite special.

The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

"I am a big fan of the music composed by Ajay-Atul sir. I feel a strong emotional connection with them as I have worked with them earlier. They have always been around to bless me on every important milestone of my life and I could not be happier to reunite with them for 'Chandramukhi'," Amruta said.

The actress will be seen playing the character of Lavni dancer whose life takes a different turn due to some unexpected events.

Based on Vishwas Patil's book, the film is directed by Prasad Oak and releasing theatrically on April 29.

