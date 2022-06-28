Amruta Subhash-starrer web series 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd' releases on July 8

Mumbai, June 28 National Award-winning actress Amruta Subhash is soon to be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming web series 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd', as the trailer releases on Tuesday.

The actress feels 'ecstatic' to be the lead of the show.

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, the 6-episode web series will premiere on July 8.

The show is featuring - Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

Talking about the show, Amruta said, "Saas Bahu Achaar is a special project because Suman's character is unlike anything I have played before. She is a force to be reckoned with even in the face of adversity. Her struggle is not sad but attractive and her journey will inspire others to persevere and not give up on their dreams. And all along, what keeps her going is her family. So, it is truly a show with its heart in the right place and I am ecstatic that I got to play such a strong female-led show".

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd' revolves around Suman, a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband Dilip. She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.

Creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki shared, "This show is a tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension".

The show 'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd' is releasing on ZEE5.

