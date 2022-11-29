Amul pays rich tribute to the late Vikram Gokhale’

Amul, the Indian brand of milk products paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Vikram Gokhale. The picture has Gokhale in three different avatars. The black and white image shows the veteran artiste smiling and in a relaxed and joyful mood. The portrait also has the words – Har Part Ke Samrat.

Vikram Gokhale passed away after prolonged illness. The actor was remembered by members of the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Vikram Gokhale featured in Marathi as well as Hindi films, including Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the recent years, he starred in films like Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he also starred in several TV shows.