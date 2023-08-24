Anand actress Seema Deo passes away at 83

Marathi cinema legend and Hindi film actor Seema Deo who was seen in films like Anand, Koshish and Kora Kagaz, passed away at the age of 83. She passed away at his son filmmaker Abhinay Deo's house in Bandra this morning, Seema was suffering from Alzheimer's for a long time.

In 2020, Abhinay had opened up about his mother’s medical condition and tweeted, My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being.

Seema Deo, who made her acting debut in 1960 with Miya Bibi Razi, has worked in films like Anand, Koshish, Kashmakash, and Kora Kagaz among others. Seema is survived by her sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.