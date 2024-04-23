Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to Tie the Knot in London This July: Report

The upcoming nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have captured international attention, with prominent figures from around the globe gathering in Jamnagar, Gujarat to partake in the pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambani family.

Reports indicate that the wedding celebrations are set to surpass all expectations, with insider sources revealing to India Today that one of the lavish ceremonies will take place at the Ambani's esteemed Stoke Park estate in London this July.

As preparations for the upcoming wedding continue, Nita Ambani is deeply engaged in overseeing every detail. During the pre-wedding celebrations, Anant expressed sincere gratitude towards his mother, acknowledging her pivotal role in orchestrating the three-day extravaganza. Nita's hands-on involvement ensured that all friends and family members enjoyed a truly unforgettable experience.

In March of this year, Mukesh and Nita Ambani orchestrated a lavish three-day pre-wedding extravaganza in the city of Jamnagar, Gujarat, for their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant.

This grand event saw the attendance of numerous global icons, Bollywood's elite, and prominent social media influencers, all coming together to celebrate from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika exchanged engagement vows in a traditional ceremony held in January 2023 at the esteemed family abode, Antilla, located in Mumbai. The intimate affair was graced by close friends and family, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage.