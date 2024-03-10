Ananya Panday drops birthday wish to "coolest girl" Rysa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : As Rysa Panday turns a year older today, her sister Ananya Panday shared a heartfelt birthday message for her, describing her as the "coolest."

Ananya celebrated her younger sister Rysa Panday's birthday by sharing a lovely picture on her Instagram stories on Sunday. The caption read, "Happy birthday to the love of my life and the prettiest and the coolest and the wisest in the world."

In the picture, Rysa looked stunning in a black top and denim.

Besides Ananya Panday, mommy Bhavana Pandey and dad Chunky Panday also wrote heartfelt birthday messages to their daughter on her special day.

Bhavana, posted a few pictures of her daughter wearing a beautiful black dress and wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby girl !!! All grown up wishing you all the happiness in the world !!! Love you the mostest."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4UnNLMo2R4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Chunky Panday posted a series of pictures of Rysa's memories from family outings and childhood. As Rysa stepped into her twenties, the Housefull actor warmly welcomed her into this new stage of life with heartfelt words. The actor wrote, "Welcome to the 20s my Rice Pudding."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4UgSorMetY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is gearing up for her next projects - 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'

