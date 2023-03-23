Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her new project 'Call Me Bae', check out video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is all set to star in the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with a new project announcement.

In the video, Varun Dhawan and Ananya can be seen having a fun banter and discussing about fashion.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Call me a fashionista, call me your new favourite, just 'Call Me Bae'. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!"

As soon as the new announcement was made, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Woah!!! Love ittttt!!!!"

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped a comment, "Love !!!!!"

'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

On the work front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor