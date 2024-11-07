Ananya Panday to Ahsaas Channa: Stars Who Created Unforgettable OTT Characters

In recent times, OTT has bloomed big time, and there are no two ways about it. Beyond blending substantial content with entertainment, it has also delivered immortal OTT characters. These characters have been essayed by some of the most renowned actors, who did not fail to live them. From Ananya Panday in ‘Call Me Bae’, Taaruk Raina in ‘Mismatched’, Ahsaas Channa in ‘Half C.A’ to Ali Fazal in ‘Mirzapur’, here’s taking a look at actors who delivered us OTT characters to remember!

Ananya Panday – Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday became a fan-favourite by portraying Bella Bae in ‘Call Me Bae’. She packed a punch by playing the role of a bubbly girl who navigates life and the newsroom with utmost wit and charm.

Taaruk Raina – Mismatched

‘Mismatched’ emerged as a breakthrough for Taaruk Raina, and he did not miss the opportunity to nail his role of one of the leads named Anmol Malhotra. The actor played a grey role, and instantly became a favourite among the audience.

Ishaan Khatter – The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khatter played the role of Shooter Dival in ‘The Perfect Couple’. He essayed the mysterious role with such finesse that it earned him rave reviews for keeping the audiences hooked to the screens in the murder mystery.



Ahsaas Channa - Half C.A

As Archie Mehta in ‘Half C.A’, Ahsaas Channa effortlessly showcased the challenges and struggles faced by Chartered Accountancy students in India. Through this series, Ahsaas brought to the front her mettle as an actress, seamlessly capturing every emotion and resonating with the viewers.

Ali Fazal – Mirzapur

Talk about delivering an iconic OTT character! Ali Fazal won hearts by essaying the menacing role of Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’. Fazal’s on-point dialogue delivery and the ability to dive deep into the role made him stand out in the action crime thriller series.

Sobhita Dhulipala - Made in Heaven

‘Made In Heaven’ is one of the most remarkable shows of Sobhita Dhulipala, where she essays the role of a wedding planner named Tara Khanna. She received positive reviews for highlighting the emotional distance and resilience of her role with absoolute ease.

