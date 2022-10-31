Ananya Panday turns Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for Halloween party
By IANS | Published: October 31, 2022 02:00 PM 2022-10-31T14:00:08+5:30 2022-10-31T14:15:06+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress Ananya Panday chanelled her inner Kareena Kapoor Khan for inspiration and dressed up as ...
Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress Ananya Panday chanelled her inner Kareena Kapoor Khan for inspiration and dressed up as Poo, the popular character from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' for a Halloween party.
The 'Liger' actress shared a clip on Instagram mouthing dialogues from the iconic film, recreating scenes of Poo.
In the video, Ananya wore a pink top with a short skirt paired with a pink jacket and a fur scarf wrapped around her neck.
The 'Liger' actress went on to mouth dialogues like: "Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair," among many other dialogues.
Ananya captioned the image: "It's my birthday today and it's Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my all time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I'm just a fan having a gala time don't shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it."
On the acting front, Ananya will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2'.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app