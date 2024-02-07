Ananya Pandey's Cousin to Make a Striking Debut in Mohit Suri's Directorial

After Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, another star kid is set to make his Bollywood debut. This star kid has recently signed a film with producer and director Mohit Suri. Yash Raj Films has confirmed that he was signed as a talent after completing Aditya Chopra's Intes program five years ago. He is none other than Annya Pandey's cousin Ahan Pandey. Yes, Ahan Pandey will be marking his debut with Mohit Suri's Love Story. It is rumored that Ahan has received personal guidance from Aditya Chopra to improve his skills over the past few years.

The film is set to begin production by the end of this year, marking the highly anticipated debut of Ahan Pandey in the Hindi film industry. YRF has expressed interest in grooming him into a star, with his first major project being Mohit Suri's upcoming love story. A source revealed that Ahaan has already been introduced to Mohit Suri, who will assess whether he is the right fit for the lead role.

Ahaan's audition and screen tests have left a positive impression on Mohit, who is excited about his potential as a charismatic young hero. This film also marks the first production by company CEO Akshay Vidhy and is scheduled to begin production later this year.