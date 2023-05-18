'And Just Like That' Season 2 to release on this date

Washington [US], May 18 : Makers of the romantic drama series 'And Just Like That' Season 2 have now finalised the official release date.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the second season will bow on June 22. The announcement was made at the Warner Bros Discovery upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

It had previously been reported that the show would return in June but no solid date was finalized.

The show will premiere on HBO Max, which will soon be renamed as Max.

In the show's first season, overseen by executive producer Michael Patrick King, the worlds of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) expanded when new characters played by Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramirez were added to the ensemble. John Corbett will also appear in Season 2, reprising the role of Aidan, reported Variety.

Its writers include King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

Directors included King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Rottenberg.

Meanwhile, season 1 of the show received mixed responses from the audiences. Some hardcore "Sex and the City" fans praised its revival, others criticised it.

Are you excited for the new season?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor