Andaz Apna Apna 2 Coming Soon? Aamir Khan and Salman Khan Tease Fans with Sequel Hints During Bigg Boss 18 Finale (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 18 finale took place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, where Karan Veer Mehra claimed the title along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. The finale featured several iconic moments, including a long-awaited reunion between two Khans, Salman and Aamir. The two stars shared the stage together after decades, recreating the iconic scene from their classic film Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir Khan attended the Bigg Boss 18' finale to promote his son Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut film,'Loveyapa', alongside Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. During their appearance, they acted out the famous 'Andaz Apna Apna' scene and even recreated the bike ride on the song "Dos Mastane." When Junaid asked if a sequel to 'Andaz Apna Apna' could be made, both Aamir and Salman agreed. Salman jokingly suggested that the sequel could be ready by the next 'Bigg Boss' season, to which Aamir nodded in agreement.

Following this, fans have started speculating that, after the success of 'Gadar 2', we might see a remake or sequel of yet another iconic film, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Andaz Apna Apna is a 1994 Hindi comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, featuring Aamir Khan as Amar Manohar and Salman Khan as Prem Bhopali. The plot revolves around two daydreamers who aim to marry a wealthy heiress, Raveena Bajaj, played by Raveena Tandon, to gain access to her father's fortune.

Amar and Prem are two slackers from middle-class families who learn that Raveena, the daughter of millionaire Ram Gopal Bajaj (Paresh Rawal), is returning to India from London in search of a suitable husband. They both decide to pursue her, hoping to become wealthy through marriage. Their journey begins when they meet on a bus heading to Ooty, where Raveena and her secretary, Karishma (Karisma Kapoor), are staying