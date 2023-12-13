Andre Braugher Dies at 61, Brookly 99 Cast Pays Tribute to Their Captain Raymond Holt

Veteran actor Andre Braugher known for his work in beloved series like 'Brookly Nine Nine' and 'Homicide: Life On The Street', died on Monday. He took his last breath at age 61 after brief illness. Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to Variety, a media outlet based in the US. His death has created a wave of grief in Hollywood industry. Andre Braugher starred as a captain Raymond Holt in the series, his co-stars Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews and other members of the cast, united with grief, paid tributes to the late actor. His cast from Brookly 99 took Instagram to post heartfelt messages for their dear friend.



Joe Lo Truglio who played Charles Boyle in the series wrote an emotional note for actor, He said ""So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons and knew how lucky he was to have Ami." He further added that," I am greatful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well...*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*...but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Chelsea Peretti, renowned for her portrayal of Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, penned "Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t."

Terry Crews, known for his role as Terry Jeffords, shared a farewell message, "reminiscing about the cherished memories he had with the departed actor.Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

The entire cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" joined together in a heartfelt tribute, underscoring the profound impact and strong connections they shared with the late actor. Beyond his notable contributions to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life On The Street," Andre Braugher's versatile talent shone through in a diverse range of acclaimed productions. His filmography included standout performances in "Glory," "Kojak," "Hack," "House MD," "City of Angels," "Frequency," "Poseidon," "Primal Fear," "Duets," "The Mist," "Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer," "Salt," and "The Gambler," among others, affirming his skill and depth as an actor.