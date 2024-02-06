Aneri Vajani: Was hesitant about taking 'Baagin' role as I haven't done any supernatural shows

Mumbai, Feb 6 Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is all set to be seen in the fantasy drama 'Baaghin', said she was initially a little hesitant about taking the role as she hasn't done any supernatural shows before.

Aneri, who has featured in the shows such as 'Anupamaa' and 'Beyhadh', said that It has been a roller-coaster journey for her.

"Initially, I was a little hesitant about taking on this role because I haven't done any supernatural shows before and I couldn't gather the confidence to do something of this magnitude. However, I chose to perceive it as a divine sign, turning 'Baghin' into an adventure."

"Viewing it as an opportunity to embrace challenges, I welcomed the chance to step into a role I never imagined I'd undertake, given its considerable complexity for me as an actor," said the actress, who made her debut in the world of small screen in 2012 'Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar'.

The actress added that the character's evolution from innocence to possessing a tigress-like demeanour intrigued her deeply.

'Baghin,' is a series that delves into the epic battle between man and beast. In ‘Baaghin’, Aneri gets on a vengeful journey after being possessed by the spirit of a tigress.

The show is airing on Star Bharat. It also features a stellar cast, including Ansh Bagri, Zeeshan Khan, and Krrip Kapur Suri.

