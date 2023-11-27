Angad Bedi and Nani’s first look together from Hi Nanna unveiled

The highly-anticipated first look of Angad Bedi from the his south debut film "Hi Nanna" has been released, creating a buzz among fans. This marks Angad Bedi's debut in the Telugu film industry, and he is set to share the screen space with the renowned Telugu superstar Nani. Expressing his excitement, Angad Bedi commented, "Being a part of 'Hi Nanna' is a thrilling journey, especially since it marks my entry into the vibrant Telugu film industry. Collaborating with a versatile actor like Nani was a great experience. Nani is extremely humble and a much loved name, and this is an exciting collaboration for me”.

What adds to the anticipation is Angad's reunion with his "Lust Stories" co-star, the talented Mrunal Thakur. Angad shared, "Teaming up with Mrunal for the second time adds a special touch to the project. Our camaraderie, coupled with the dynamic duo of Nani and me, promises a cinematic treat for the audience." The unveiled pictures showcase the chemistry between Angad Bedi and Nani on the sets of the film, giving fans a glimpse Angad is doing a guest appearance role in "Hi Nanna" and he is poised for his first Telugu pan India release, elevating the excitement to new heights. "Hi Nanna" promises to be a heartwarming family drama with a stellar cast and an engaging storyline.