Angry Salman Khan said ‘get lost’ after being offered money for Godfather

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been in the headlines ever since it was announced that superstar Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the film.Salman agreed to appear in the movie without reading a script, and also refused to take any payment for his cameo.

In a new interview, Chiranjeevi shared how director Mohan Raja suggested Salman’s name for the role. So, Chiranjeevi told the filmmaker that he will try to bring the Bollywood star onboard as “he is the best friend of our family” and “respects all of us and the same way we respect him so much.

Chiranjeevi told Film Companion that he sent a message to Salman, who immediately replied to him, “Yeah, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?” The Telugu star continued, “I told him it’s a small character but very respectable, and you can watch Lucifer in case you want. He said, ‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’ Within 2-3 minutes he agreed.”

Then, Godfather’s producer and Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, went to meet Salman. To him, Salman said, “Charan, you are my brother. Definitely, I want to do it. I need not see Lucifer. Just send a person to narrate my character.” Salman refused to accept any fees for his role in GodFather. Chiranjeevi shared, “When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost.'” Salman’s gesture filled Chiranjeevi with “love and affection for Sallu bhai”.

Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the Telugu version of the political action drama will hit the theatres on the occasion of Vijayadashami, October 5. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S.