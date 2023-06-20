Anil, Aditya were kept separate during 'The Night Manager' prep, reveals director

Mumbai, June 20 Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays leads in the OTT show 'The Night Manager: Part 2', were not allowed to meet during the preparations of the show, the director revealed. The two also attended the workshops separately.

Elaborating on the same, director Sandeep Modi said: "The gritty characters are the very core of a spy-verse and for The Night Manager saga, we have two powerhouse characters driving the narrative. Shelly and Shaan are the archnemesis that are constantly in a cat and mouse chase and we wanted them to have a certain hesitance towards each other."

The show is a Hindi adaptation of author John Le Carre's eponymous novel and follows the chase between Anil Kapoor's character of an arms dealer and Aditya's character who infiltrates Anil's empire.

He further mentioned: "For this, we decided to keep Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur away from each other during the preparation of the show and the two were not allowed to meet. So, we did workshops with them separately and even during the shoot, the interaction between them was kept limited. When we look back now, we can see those workshops have paid off."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor