Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani ties the knot with Krishna Shah

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on February 20. The wedding took place at the industrialist’s family home, Sea Wind, at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and several others attended the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities commenced last week. Anmol and Khrisha met through their families and then spent a lot of time together before deciding on forever.

“Their connect wasn’t instant or the regular love at first sight story. They were matched through their families and initially spent a lot of time getting to know each other. Anmol was drawn towards how focused Khrisha was towards her social activism and the causes she supports,” a source was quoted as saying to India Today.Anmol Ambani got engaged to Khrisha Shah in December 2021. For the inversed, Tina tied the knot with Anil Ambani in February 1991. The couple is blessed with two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25). Her soon to be daughter in law Krisha Shah is a social worker and an advocate of the campaign. She is the founder of the company DYSCO.